Previous
Arboreal 21 Get Pushed 690 by annied
Photo 2127

Arboreal 21 Get Pushed 690

Northy's challenge this week was "how about an ICM, zoomburst or motion blur shot involving trees?"
Our neighbours have a beautiful big Lemon Scented Gum. I had a play with ICM.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
582% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Does it really have a lemon scent? Nice ICM.
October 26th, 2025  
Annie D ace
@northy one for your challenge :)
October 26th, 2025  
Annie D ace
@illinilass it does - the scent comes from oils in the leaves, which are rich in citronellal. The fragrance is released when the leaves are crushed or brushed, and the scent can become particularly strong after rain.
October 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully done!
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact