Previous
Photo 2127
Arboreal 21 Get Pushed 690
Northy's challenge this week was "how about an ICM, zoomburst or motion blur shot involving trees?"
Our neighbours have a beautiful big Lemon Scented Gum. I had a play with ICM.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
7366
photos
173
followers
104
following
Tags
anniedtrees
,
get-pushed-690
Dorothy
ace
Does it really have a lemon scent? Nice ICM.
October 26th, 2025
Annie D
ace
@northy
one for your challenge :)
October 26th, 2025
Annie D
ace
@illinilass
it does - the scent comes from oils in the leaves, which are rich in citronellal. The fragrance is released when the leaves are crushed or brushed, and the scent can become particularly strong after rain.
October 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully done!
October 26th, 2025
