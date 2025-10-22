Previous
Arboreal 22 by annied
Arboreal 22

My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.

“If you’ve
Fallen in love with trees
I know your heart”
― Nanette L. Avery
Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia.
Diana ace
You do have the most beautiful trees!
October 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The colours and details are soo beautiful
October 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful tree
October 27th, 2025  
