Previous
Arboreal 31 by annied
Photo 2137

Arboreal 31

My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.

The tree is more than first a seed, then a stem, then a living trunk, and then dead timber. The tree is a slow, enduring force straining to win the sky.
Antoine de Saint-Exupery
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
585% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Tortured trunks :)
November 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Fabulous detail
November 4th, 2025  
Brian ace
BOB
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact