Central to Paddy's 4

Last month was the train expo in the city. As well as train photos I played with taking various photos of people around Central and the area around Paddy's Market. These will be my theme this month.

The train expo draws a lot of interested visitors.

Pacific National's 94 class locomotive was present at the recent Transport Heritage Expo, where visitors had the opportunity to tour the driver's cab. This new locomotive was featured alongside the XPT driver's cab at the event hosted by Transport Heritage NSW.

The "Power Car XP2000" is the NSW XPT regional train power car, which is a 2,000-horsepower, 1,492 kW diesel-electric engine designed for service in Australia.