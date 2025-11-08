Sign up
Photo 2145
Central to Paddy's 8
Last month was the train expo in the city. As well as train photos I played with taking various photos of people around Central and the area around Paddy's Market. These will be my theme this month.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
7391
photos
173
followers
102
following
587% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun with Themes
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th October 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedcity
,
anniedpeople
Diana
ace
I love the sense of motion here, what a geat shot!
November 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super super capture…
November 13th, 2025
