Central to Paddy's 8 by annied
Last month was the train expo in the city. As well as train photos I played with taking various photos of people around Central and the area around Paddy's Market. These will be my theme this month.
8th November 2025

Annie D

From Sydney, Australia.
Diana
I love the sense of motion here, what a geat shot!
November 13th, 2025  
Beverley
Super super capture…
November 13th, 2025  
