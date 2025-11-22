Sign up
Photo 2159
Central to Paddy's 22 On the platform
Last month was the train expo in the city. As well as train photos I played with taking various photos of people around Central and the area around Paddy's Market. These will be my theme this month.
Platform 1 from Platform 2
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia.
Brian
ace
I like this series
November 26th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I'm enjoying the series too
November 26th, 2025
