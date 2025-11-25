Previous
Central to Paddy's 25 by annied
Photo 2162

Central to Paddy's 25

Last month was the train expo in the city. As well as train photos I played with taking various photos of people around Central and the area around Paddy's Market. These will be my theme this month.
Street shot on the way to Paddy's.
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
I like the composition
November 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact