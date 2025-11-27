Sign up
Photo 2164
Central to Paddy's 27
Last month was the train expo in the city. As well as train photos I played with taking various photos of people around Central and the area around Paddy's Market. These will be my theme this month.
Walking through the bottom level of the markets.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Annie D
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
anniedcity
anniedpeople
