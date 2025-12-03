Sign up
Photo 2170
Looking Back 3 January
My theme for this month is looking back on photos from 2025. I am going through each month and choosing a couple of images that haven't been posted.
I love the flowering gums when they have their hats on :)
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia.
Tags
anniedflora
