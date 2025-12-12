Previous
Looking Back 12 May by annied
Photo 2179

Looking Back 12 May

My theme for this month is looking back on photos from 2025. I am going through each month and choosing a couple of images that haven't been posted.
I love the Autumn colours on the drive to the Southern Highlands.
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Annie D

@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
