Previous
Looking Back 14 June by annied
Photo 2181

Looking Back 14 June

My theme for December is looking back on photos from 2025. I am going through each month and choosing a couple of images that haven't been posted. I am well behind as usual hahaha.
Moss Vale Yarn Bombing is coordinated by the Moss Vale Evening branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA), with contributions from members of the wider community, local schools, and families.
The initiative aims to brighten the town, lift community spirits during the cold winter months, and serve as a form of creative street art.The primary location for the installations is the Plane trees in Leighton Gardens, Moss Vale.
14th December 2025 14th Dec 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
597% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh this yarn bombing is awesome. Wow!
January 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact