Looking Back 14 June

My theme for December is looking back on photos from 2025. I am going through each month and choosing a couple of images that haven't been posted. I am well behind as usual hahaha.

Moss Vale Yarn Bombing is coordinated by the Moss Vale Evening branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA), with contributions from members of the wider community, local schools, and families.

The initiative aims to brighten the town, lift community spirits during the cold winter months, and serve as a form of creative street art.The primary location for the installations is the Plane trees in Leighton Gardens, Moss Vale.