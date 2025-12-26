Looking Back 26 October

Previous
My theme for December is looking back on photos from 2025. I am going through each month and choosing a couple of images that haven't been posted. I am well behind as usual hahaha.
Central Station Sydney
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely stonework
January 18th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful arches.
January 18th, 2026  
