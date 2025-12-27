Sign up
Photo 2194
Looking Back 27 October
My theme for December is looking back on photos from 2025. I am going through each month and choosing a couple of images that haven't been posted. I am well behind as usual hahaha.
From the Transport Heritage Expo.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
Babs
ace
The top right and bottom left are very familiar and have seen them often, but I am not so familiar with the other two.
January 22nd, 2026
Diana
ace
they are fabulous, a great selection.
January 22nd, 2026
