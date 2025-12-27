Previous
Looking Back 27 October by annied
Photo 2194

Looking Back 27 October

My theme for December is looking back on photos from 2025. I am going through each month and choosing a couple of images that haven't been posted. I am well behind as usual hahaha.
From the Transport Heritage Expo.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Annie D

annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Babs ace
The top right and bottom left are very familiar and have seen them often, but I am not so familiar with the other two.
January 22nd, 2026  
Diana ace
they are fabulous, a great selection.
January 22nd, 2026  
