Looking Back 30 November

My theme for December is looking back on photos from 2025. I am going through each month and choosing a couple of images that haven't been posted. I am well behind as usual hahaha.

Weirdly I have never seen a koala in the wild - I have held one as a child and patted and been next to ones as an adult - I have seen many in captivity but not in the wild.

When heading out for a walk in an area known for koalas a lovely couple let us know this fellow was in a tree near a track we would be going on. I was so happy to finally see a koala in the wild. I was a bit concerned that he/she was only a few metres from the path and not far up in the tree. He/she also looked like they had a few battle scars.