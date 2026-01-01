Previous
I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.
We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.
The portrait in this image is a self-portrait by Richard Lewer titled 'You are only as good as your last painting' - it depicts him stepping back to examine his painting, having taken off his glasses.
Annie D

@annied
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I enjoyed Archibald and young Archie every year
January 6th, 2026  
Annie D ace
@kjarn I haven't been to view for many years but always follow online each year. The Young Archie at Gosford was locally organised I believe - different to the N.S.W Art Gallery one. The entries from the young ones were wonderful.
January 6th, 2026  
Diana ace
Great expression of the viewer on the left.
January 6th, 2026  
