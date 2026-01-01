Artsy 1

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

The portrait in this image is a self-portrait by Richard Lewer titled 'You are only as good as your last painting' - it depicts him stepping back to examine his painting, having taken off his glasses.