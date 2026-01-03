Artsy 3

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

On the left - Artist Jason Phu and his subject is actor Hugo Weaving. Older Hugo from the future fighting Hugo from right now in a swamp and all the frogs and insects and fish and flowers now look on.

On the right - The winner of the Packing Room Prize 2025 Abdul Abdullah - his portrait titled "No mountain high enough" - the subject of his portrait is the artist of the portrait on the left - Jason Phu, an artist whose often humorous work references folk tales, personal narratives, cartoons, jokes, and demons and gods from Chinese culture.