Artsy 4

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Left - 'Diana through threads' painted by Madeleine Kelly. Madeleine Kelly, a German-born artist who lives in Wollongong, chose to paint Diana Wood Conroy, a textile artist, because they share a love of geometry, colour, shape and pattern. Madeleine is a first-time Archibald finalist.

Right - ‘Adrian Jangala Robertson (paintbrush and hat)’ by Clara Adolphs. Clara Adolphs lives and works in the Southern Highlands, NSW. Her portrait subject, Adrian Jangala Robertson, is a Warlpiri man from the Central Western Desert region, who was also a finalist in this year’s Archibald.