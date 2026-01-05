Artsy 5

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Left - The subject of yesterday's right image is the artist of this image - Adrian Jangala Robertson painted Warwick Thornton a Kaytetye man, born and raised in Mparntwe. Thornton is an internationally acclaimed film director, screenwriter and cinematographer.

Middle - Natasha Bieniek painted this portrait of Cressida Campbell an acclaimed Australian artist who was diagnosed with a rare brain abscess in 2020 that nearly ended her life. After two operations she became paralysed on her right side. At that time, she wasn’t able to pick up a paintbrush or write her name. With the help of treatment, she recovered and is able to continue making art.

Right - Timothy Ferguson’s subject is Sydney artist Keiran Gordon.His style is influenced by the artists of the Baroque period, who used very strong contrasts of light and dark to create an arresting visual effect