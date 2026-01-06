Artsy 6

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Left - Kelly Maree's portrait of Jackie Henderson, better known as Jackie O, a radio presenter who has been on the airwaves for over three decades. She is the co-host of the popular and sometimes controversial radio program Kyle & Jackie O Show. The light, colour and detail in the dress looked fabulous viewing the portrait in real life.

Right - Jaq Grantford is a three-time Archibald finalist. Her portrait of sisters Antonia and Nicole Kidman is a tribute to their mother, Janelle Kidman, who passed away in September 2024.