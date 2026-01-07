Artsy 7

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Left - Jonathan Dalton portrait 'Natasha in the other room' is of artist Natasha Walsh. She painted the portrait on the right.

Right - Natasha Walsh's portrait 'The Yellow Odalisque of Brunswick' is of Atong Atem, a South Sudanese artist, born in Ethiopia and now based in Melbourne.