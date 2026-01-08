Artsy 8

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Left - Mostafa Azimitabar's portrait titled 'The definition of hope' is a portrait of Grace Tame. Grace advocates for survivors of sexual abuse and was the 2021 Australian of the Year. A long-distance runner, she broke her own record at the Bruny Island Ultra Marathon in 2024, running the 64-kilometre event in under five hours.

Right - Yolande Gray's portrait of ceramic artist Pippin Drysdale is titled 'I won’t wish, I will'

Pippin's career spans three decades. Her studio is in Fremantle, Western Australia.