Artsy 9

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

This one was a favourite of mine.

Vincent Namatjira's self portrait is titled 'King Dingo'

Vincent is the great-grandson of the legendary watercolourist Albert Namatjira, carrying on his famous family's artistic legacy from Hermannsburg.

‘When I paint self-portraits, I want people to get to know me a bit and see what is important to me – Country, family, history, power, recognition. Self-portraiture is a way of sharing what it might be like to be in my shoes. It’s also an opportunity for me to look at the history of this country and ask, who has the power, and why?’ says Namatjira.

‘In this work, I’ve painted myself in the style of historical portraits of the rich and powerful, as a reversal of colonial authority and ownership. It’s part of an ongoing series in which I’ve painted the dingo – a protector – as a symbol of Indigenous power. King Dingo represents Aboriginal strength, pride and resilience, and respect for Country, culture and Indigenous leadership past and present.’

