Artsy 10

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Artist Peter Ke Heng Chen - 'I'm a little fish in New York (ripples of ambition)'. Peter Ke Heng Chen has channelled his pride, love and belief in his son, comedian Aaron Chen, into this portrait.

‘The idea for the piece was inspired by Aaron’s words, “I’m just a little fish in New York”,’ says Peter, a first-time Archibald finalist.