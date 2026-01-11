Artsy 11

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Left - Chris O’Doherty (aka Reg Mombassa) Self-portrait with nose tube. Reg Mombassa is a New Zealand-born Australian artist and musician. He is a founding member of the band Mental As Anything - a band I saw live many times in the 80's and 90's in Sydney.

In this picture he tried to express the existential horror that accompanied the pain, discomfort and occasional humiliation experienced during a two-week stay to have my prostate, lymph glands and appendix removed, and three hernias repaired.

Right - Solomon Kammer’s subject is artist Kim Leutwyler, who has been an Archibald finalist on seven occasions. Since their last meeting Kim had undergone gender-affirming surgery and it was immediately evident that this external transformation had effected an internal realignment and comfort not seen before. It was beautiful to behold, but the joy of living more authentically has come with a sharpened awareness of how differently the world responds. Visibility, while empowering, can also elicit a new kind of hostility,’ says Kammer.

Kim Leutwyler own art explores notions of beauty, gender, and queer identity.