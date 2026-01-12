Previous
Artsy 12 by annied
Photo 2205

Artsy 12

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.
We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.
This was another favourite of mine.
Mitch Cairns' portrait of Stephen Ralph, a sculptor and also a musician. ‘Stephen is a close friend – a master on the fiddle and a meticulous artist. '
He carries his exemplary craftsmanship across disciplines with care, precision and gentility,’ says Cairns
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
604% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact