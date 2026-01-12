Artsy 12

I thought I would start 2026 while still finishing 2025 before I get too far behind.

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

This was another favourite of mine.

Mitch Cairns' portrait of Stephen Ralph, a sculptor and also a musician. ‘Stephen is a close friend – a master on the fiddle and a meticulous artist. '

He carries his exemplary craftsmanship across disciplines with care, precision and gentility,’ says Cairns