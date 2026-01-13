Artsy 13

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Left - Artist JESWRI Subject Nooky,The Voice

Corey Webster (aka Nooky), a Yuin and Thunghutti rapper from Nowra, on the NSW south coast. ‘Nooky amplifies the voices of First Nations people through his music, activism and mentorship. This portrait embodies him as the voice of our people – powerful, unfiltered and ever-present.’

Right - Daniel Kim's portrait is Thom Roberts.

‘I have known Thom for many years. I see him at Studio A in Sydney where we go to make art. Thom has a special nickname for me – he calls me ‘Andrew’. I think Thom loves the artwork I make, and I thank him for being in awe of my paintings,’ says Daniel Kim.

Studio A is dedicated to professionally empowering artists with disability and having their voices heard within contemporary Australian culture.