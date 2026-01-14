Artsy 14

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.



Artist - Yuriyal Bridgeman is a first-time Archibald finalist from from Australia and the Highlands of PNG.

Subject - Sana Balai is a Bougainville elder from Buka Island, Papua New Guinea (PNG), who migrated to Australia in 1990. She is a curator, writer and researcher renowned for her work with Pacific, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander collections.