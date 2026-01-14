Previous
We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Artist - Yuriyal Bridgeman is a first-time Archibald finalist from from Australia and the Highlands of PNG.
Subject - Sana Balai is a Bougainville elder from Buka Island, Papua New Guinea (PNG), who migrated to Australia in 1990. She is a curator, writer and researcher renowned for her work with Pacific, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander collections.
Louise & Ken ace
In every way, this is a gorgeous work of art! I like the way in which the face is stylized! I look forward to more!
February 4th, 2026  
