Artsy 15

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Left - Artist Bronte Leighton-Dore painted Monica Rani Rudhar, an artist who works across sculpture, video and performance. Born to Indian and Romanian migrant parents, her artwork explores cultural disconnection, particularly around her ethnicity.

Right - Lucila Zentner’s subject is acclaimed artist Wendy Sharpe, winner of the 1996 Archibald Prize for a self-portrait. Sharpe has held over 70 major exhibitions and won many prizes. In 1999, she was appointed an official war artist by the Australian War Memorial and posted to East Timor.