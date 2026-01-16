Previous
We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.
Left - Mathew Calandra His face like my face – self-portrait as Robert Englund playing Freddy Krueger. ‘Robert Englund is an actor who plays Freddy Krueger in the 1984 film A nightmare on Elm Street, which is one of my favourite movies; it’s very good,’ says Mathew Calandra, a first-time Archibald finalist and an artist at Sydney’s Studio A. Studio A is dedicated to professionally empowering artists with disability and having their voices heard within contemporary Australian culture.
Right - Artist Whitney Duan's "Banquet (Rainbow Chan)" is a portrait of Chun Yin Rainbow Chan, an artist and musician whose work weaves together sound, textiles and performance. As a child of Hong Kong migrants, she belongs to a generation of Australian artists interrogating and subverting the tropes of their parents’ and grandparents’ experiences to express their cross-cultural identity.
@annied The one on the left wouldn't be out of place at Crypticon! (horror movie convention we go to in the fall) Interesting to see the different styles of these various artists in the exhibition. Annie, we are paired again. I have such a hard time coming up with challenges. I decided to go to the BBC Cymru Fyw app on my phone (Welsh language news) and find the first word in Welsh I come across that I don't know the meaning of. In this case "Camgymeriadau" meaning "Mistakes." I had heard the word but couldn't remember (if I had known before) what the English translation would be. As it turns out, it is "Mistakes." So that is your theme for this get-pushed-challenge. How does that sound to you? I look forward to seeing what challenge you give me.
February 11th, 2026  
