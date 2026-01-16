Artsy 16

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Left - Mathew Calandra His face like my face – self-portrait as Robert Englund playing Freddy Krueger. ‘Robert Englund is an actor who plays Freddy Krueger in the 1984 film A nightmare on Elm Street, which is one of my favourite movies; it’s very good,’ says Mathew Calandra, a first-time Archibald finalist and an artist at Sydney’s Studio A. Studio A is dedicated to professionally empowering artists with disability and having their voices heard within contemporary Australian culture.

Right - Artist Whitney Duan's "Banquet (Rainbow Chan)" is a portrait of Chun Yin Rainbow Chan, an artist and musician whose work weaves together sound, textiles and performance. As a child of Hong Kong migrants, she belongs to a generation of Australian artists interrogating and subverting the tropes of their parents’ and grandparents’ experiences to express their cross-cultural identity.