Artsy 23

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.



Left - Evan Shipard’s ‘The green man’ is Costa Georgiadis, a landscape architect, environmental educator, author and host of the ABC television series Gardening Australia. Evan Shipard painted him during a portrait session with the Bowral & District Art Society in their studios in NSW’s Southern Highlands.



Right - Artists Luke Cornish and Christophe Domergue’s ‘Blood, sweat and tear’s is Yvonne Weldon, a Wiradjuri woman and the first Indigenous councillor to be elected to the City of Sydney.

The collaborative work blends the photorealistic stencil work of Luke Cornish (aka ELK) with the innovative ‘peeling’ process of Christophe Domergue. This process involves applying pigmented resin to urban surfaces and then peeling it back to incorporate tangible pieces of the physical environment in the artwork.

The peeling in this work was taken from the floor of Sydney’s Eveleigh Railway Workshops, capturing the DNA of the site’s rich industrial history.

‘The image of Yvonne is based on a photograph of her, aged around eight. She is outside Sydney Town Hall next to her uncle, Paul Coe, a prominent land rights advocate, as he addresses a crowd that had just marched from Redfern,’ say the artists.

‘The story of Redfern is a significant, often-overlooked chapter in Australia’s history, embodying social change and the unwavering pursuit of self-determination by First Nations peoples.

