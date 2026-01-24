Artsy 24

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.



Left - Ramesh (with mask) – synthetic polymer paint and ink on silk, painted and stitched canvas, fringe, felt, laser-cut brackets, wood.

Remy Faint’s subject is Sri Lankan–born Australian artist Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran, who is also a finalist in this year’s Wynne Prize. Best known for his irreverent, innovative approach to ceramic media, Nithiyendran works with a range of sculptural materials, as well as painting and printmaking. A previous Archibald finalist, he has been the subject of three other Archibald portraits.

Right - Robert Fielding “Malatja malatja (into the future)”

Robert Fielding is a Yankunytjatjara and Western Aranda artist working out of Mimili Maku Arts in the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, South Australia. Known for his deeply layered works that honour both past and present, Fielding blends cultural knowledge with contemporary techniques to speak back to colonial narratives.

This portrait depicts Fielding’s grandson Arnold Dodd, a master spear-maker. Arnold continues a long lineage of craftspeople, learning under the watchful eyes of his grandfather Sammy Dodd.

Fielding painted this portrait using ash and pigment from the same fires that shaped the spears, embedding both subject and process with the material of culture.

