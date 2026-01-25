Artsy 25

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.



Left - Rachel Coad “Home”



What is home? Is it a place? Is it the people you love or the city you grew up in? Or is home where your heart sings the loudest? These were the questions pulsing through Rachel Coad’s mind when she painted this portrait of Ken Leung, a global creative director who has shaped the visual language for some of the world’s biggest brands including UNIQLO and DKNY.



Right - Kerry McInnis’s subject is Savanhdary Vongpoothorn, a Lao–Australian painter and installation artist known for her perforated canvases and intimate works on paper.

Arriving in Australia with her parents when she was seven, Vongpoothorn draws on Lao cultural references, interwoven with Australian and other cultural influences.

