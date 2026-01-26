Artsy 26

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.



Left – Artist: Catherine McGuiness Title: Shan is a little little little mermaid

Catherine is an accomplished portrait painter, named three times as a finalist in the Archibald Prize. She also contributed to major commissions including Love owls and mermaids singing in the rainbow pop at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. In 2024, she presented her first solo exhibition Night Blossom at Mosman Art Gallery.

Catherine works with Studio A, a Sydney-based supported studio for artists with intellectual disability. She is also an artist in The Archibald Prize exhibition, currently showcasing at Gosford Regional Gallery.

‘Shan is an artist and my Prince Charming. He helps me with my sketching and we have made lots of artworks and exhibitions together,’ says Catherine McGuiness, an artist at Studio A in Sydney.

Shan Turner-Carroll is a queer Australian artist of Burmese descent who works across sculpture, performance, photography and film. Turner-Carroll has been awarded the Windmill Trust Scholarship to develop a body of work for a solo exhibition at Newcastle Art Gallery (NAG) from September 26 2026, to January 31, 2027. This opportunity is extremely meaningful to him, being the gallery he visited as a high school student and one that is connected deeply to his community in the Hunter Valley.



Right – Artist: Meagan Pelham Title: Magic Nikki and Charlie Fancy Pants Party … DJaaaaaaaay

"Hi my name is Meagan Ann Pelham and I’m an artist. I love being an artist. You’ll never stop me. I want to meet new people, fashion people, disability people. Make more paintings. With love... I’m always going to be an artist, artist is in my future. I’ll never give up! I love being an artist."

Nikita Majajas is a designer and jeweller, while her wife Charlie Villas is a DJ. ‘Nikita is such a talented artist. I love her work because it is so colourful and fun and makes me happy. I had the best time DJing with Charlie at the MCA (Museum of Contemporary Art Australia); we were vibing, rapping and just living it up on stage,’ says Meagan Pelham, an artist at Studio A in Sydney.

