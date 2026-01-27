Artsy 27

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.



Left - Winner: People's Choice 2025

Loribelle Spirovski “Finger painting of William Barton”

William Barton is a virtuoso of the yidaki, also known as the didgeridoo. A proud Kalkadunga man, he is a composer and producer who has expanded the horizons for his instrument through an engagement with classical music.

‘He told me about writing music during long walks. That’s what his music is like – a long walk, with the senses free to roam. When it came time to work on his portrait, I played his composition “Birdsong at dusk”.

‘For years, I’ve been recovering from an injury that has made painting difficult and painful. Many times, I’ve questioned my role as an artist,’ says Spirovski.

‘As the music began, my hand set the brush aside and I dipped my finger into the soft, pliant paint. I turned the volume up, the music guiding me. Without a brush, painting was almost painless. As the portrait painted itself, I felt alive in a way I hadn’t for a very long time.’



Right - Winner: Archibald Prize 2025

Julie Fragar Flagship “Mother Multiverse (Justene)”

Julie Fragar is a four-time Archibald finalist. Her subject, Justene Williams, is a Brisbane artist who works across different media to produce vibrant amalgamations of video, photography, sculpture and performance.

“Flagship Mother” in the title comes from Justene’s recent endurance performance in New Zealand titled Making do rhymes with poo. It was about the labour of getting by. For Justene, like many women artists, that means the labour of a day job (Justene and I work together at an art school), of making art to deadlines, and the labour (and love) of being a mother.

‘In the lower left of the painting you can see Justene’s daughter Honore looking up at her mum half in awe and half asking if this is what she will have to manage too.’

