Artsy 28

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.



In 2025, the Young Archie replaced the annual junior portrait prize, About Face, to coincide with the Archibald Prize 2025 regional tour at the Gosford Regional Gallery. The entrants are aged between 5 and 18 years old.

When I was casual teaching the teachers I was replacing would usually ask me if I could some art with the class. They knew I loved doing art with the kids and my lessons were always appreciated by both – it, and nature, were my favourite subjects. I loved looking at all the wonderful portraits the young people did for this exhibition.

Top Left – the winner “Reflection” and runner up “Mahes Nanu” of the 13-15 year category.

Bottom left - the winner “Baba, as a boy” and runner up, “My Best Mum” of the 5-8 year category.

Bottom right – the winner “Pa” and runner up “Portrait of Aarav” of 9-12 year category.

