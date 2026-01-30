Artsy 30

We visited the Gosford Regional Gallery to view the 2025 Archibald Prize finalists. They also had an exhibition by artist Todd Fuller and the Young Archie, a junior portrait prize to coincide with the Archibald Prize. I will be sharing images from the visit this month.

Dear Christians by award winning artist Todd Fuller has been commissioned by Gosford Regional Gallery and tells the story of a Gosford local identity. The resulting hand-drawn animation explores the radical power allyship, language, and public witness. Centred on the experiences of The Venerable Canon Rod Bower, formerly of Gosford Anglican Church, the work draws from an oral history interview with Father Bower, whose advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights has reverberated far beyond the church pews of Gosford.

Bower first began his activism in 2013 when he put up, "DEAR CHRISTIANS, SOME PPL ARE GAY. GET OVER IT. LOVE GOD" after delivering the last rites to a dying man whose family hid the man's partner due to fear of the church's stance on homosexuality.[13] After an image of the sign became popular online, he continued using it as a method of activism.[4] In 2014, he began participating in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras wearing his clerical attire.[14]

Father Rod Bower, of the Anglican Parish of Gosford on the NSW Central Coast, has made headlines nationwide and received thousands of social media followers due to his eye catching and provocative slogans posted outside his church on a range of issues from immigration and the environment to marriage equality.



