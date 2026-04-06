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Free as a bird 6 by annied
Photo 2294

Free as a bird 6

You're not in a time warp haha - I finally finished my February and March themes so here comes April.
I have done a bird theme a few years ago but found more photos old and new that I want to share.

Magpie-larks are black-and-white Australian birds often seen walking across lawns, sports fields, wetlands and muddy creek edges. Their scientific name is Grallina cyanoleuca. They are called birrarik by Darug Peoples of the Sydney Basin. Despite their name, magpie-larks are not true magpies or larks. They belong to a bird family called monarch flycatchers.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
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