Free as a bird 6

You're not in a time warp haha - I finally finished my February and March themes so here comes April.

I have done a bird theme a few years ago but found more photos old and new that I want to share.



Magpie-larks are black-and-white Australian birds often seen walking across lawns, sports fields, wetlands and muddy creek edges. Their scientific name is Grallina cyanoleuca. They are called birrarik by Darug Peoples of the Sydney Basin. Despite their name, magpie-larks are not true magpies or larks. They belong to a bird family called monarch flycatchers.