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Abstract 1 Ripples Across the Lagoon by annied
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Abstract 1 Ripples Across the Lagoon

I have decided to try and complete Abstract August while catching up with previous months.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
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Diana ace
Beautiful image and colours.
August 3rd, 2026  
Wylie ace
Oh I like this one
August 3rd, 2026  
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