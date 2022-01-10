Noisy Miner

The flower provides the food source and the birds repay them by taking pollen from one flower to the next facilitating cross pollination. Birds also help control weeds and insects.

So this week it's the birds that visit the garden.

The first is the Noisy Miner as they are the most prolific - they are not as noisy as lorikeets and cockatoos but their chatter is consistent. They are also very pugnacious and take on all the other birds who visit. This aggression is so extreme they’re one of the main contributors to the decline of dozens of native bird species of eastern Australia’s woodlands. They even swooped the joey we were babysitting when it was out in the yard.



