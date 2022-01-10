Previous
Next
Noisy Miner by annied
10 / 365

Noisy Miner

The flower provides the food source and the birds repay them by taking pollen from one flower to the next facilitating cross pollination. Birds also help control weeds and insects.
So this week it's the birds that visit the garden.
The first is the Noisy Miner as they are the most prolific - they are not as noisy as lorikeets and cockatoos but their chatter is consistent. They are also very pugnacious and take on all the other birds who visit. This aggression is so extreme they’re one of the main contributors to the decline of dozens of native bird species of eastern Australia’s woodlands. They even swooped the joey we were babysitting when it was out in the yard.

10th January 2022 10th Jan 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful looking but sounds like a bit of a pest too. Love your informative narrative.
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise