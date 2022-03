Kooka

The flower provides the food source and the birds repay them by taking pollen from one flower to the next facilitating cross pollination. Birds also help control weeds and insects.

So this week it's the birds that visit the garden.

What's not to love about Kookaburras? They always bring joy to the garden - the amazing variety of their laughter - well sometimes you can tell they're not happy hahaha - they are just delightful visitors