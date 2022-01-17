Sign up
17 / 365
Oncidium orchid
This week I'll be posting the orchids that flower in the garden around this time of year. I think this one is Oncidium Sphacelatum. This blooming was an amazing display.
17th January 2022
17th Jan 22
Annie D
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
17
Tags
anniedgarden
Jacqueline
ace
Love your garden, this is so beautiful!
March 11th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is a wonderful plant. I am amazed that it grows in the garden. In my area they only grow in pots. Wonderful display!
March 11th, 2022
