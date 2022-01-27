Sand Wasp

This week I'll be posting the smaller visitors in the garden around this time of year (which is January in this album lol).



Not everything that looks like a bee is a bee - and there are lots of different bees to identify too.



I believe this is a Sand Wasp.

Wasps play a critical role in the environment. The adults feed on nectar and therefore help in plant pollination. Indeed, some wasps are essential partners for native orchids. Equally important are their roles as predators and parasites. Wasp larvae eat spiders, caterpillars, beetle grubs, and many other insects.