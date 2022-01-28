Previous
Fly by annied
28 / 365

Fly

This week I'll be posting the smaller visitors in the garden around this time of year (which is January in this album lol).

Flies offer multiple benefits as pollinators - different species are present all year round, they regularly visit flowers for nectar where their hairy bodies pick up and move pollen.
28th January 2022

Annie D

@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
