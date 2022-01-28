Sign up
28 / 365
Fly
This week I'll be posting the smaller visitors in the garden around this time of year (which is January in this album lol).
Flies offer multiple benefits as pollinators - different species are present all year round, they regularly visit flowers for nectar where their hairy bodies pick up and move pollen.
28th January 2022
28th Jan 22
Annie D
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
