Previous
Next
Adult Fungus-eating ladybird by annied
34 / 365

Adult Fungus-eating ladybird

I am starting off February garden with images of the insects and bugs around.

Ladybirds live for around a year. They over-winter in adult form and mate in the spring.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great collage of this "yellow lady bird " So much prettier than the lava !!
May 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise