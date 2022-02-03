Sign up
34 / 365
Adult Fungus-eating ladybird
I am starting off February garden with images of the insects and bugs around.
Ladybirds live for around a year. They over-winter in adult form and mate in the spring.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
5801
photos
197
followers
145
following
Tags
animals
,
annied
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great collage of this "yellow lady bird " So much prettier than the lava !!
May 6th, 2022
