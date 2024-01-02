Previous
Jan Garden 2
Mammillaria schwartzii
No need to comment I am posting the blooms and foliage of various plants in our garden as record for myself.
Mammillaria is one of the largest genera in the cactus family, with currently 200 known species and varieties recognized. Most of the mammillaria are native to Mexico, but some come from the southwest United States, the Caribbean, Colombia, Venezuela, Guatemala and Honduras.
I am doing my best to identify the varieties correctly but it is a lot of hit and miss - if there are any plant experts feel free to correct me :)
