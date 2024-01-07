Previous
Jan Garden 7 by annied
42 / 365

Jan Garden 7

Euphorbia milii, the crown of thorns, is a species of flowering plant in the spurge family Euphorbiaceae, native to Madagascar.
A favourite of mine and we have quite a few colours and sizes. This one is actually a lot redder than it appears in this image - it will probably feature again in other months as it flowers on and of for most of the year.

No need to comment I am posting the blooms and foliage of various plants in our garden as record for myself.
I am doing my best to identify the varieties correctly but it is a lot of hit and miss - if there are any plant experts feel free to correct me :)
Annie D

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such pretty blooms!
December 6th, 2024  
