Jan Garden 7

Euphorbia milii, the crown of thorns, is a species of flowering plant in the spurge family Euphorbiaceae, native to Madagascar.

A favourite of mine and we have quite a few colours and sizes. This one is actually a lot redder than it appears in this image - it will probably feature again in other months as it flowers on and of for most of the year.



No need to comment I am posting the blooms and foliage of various plants in our garden as record for myself.

I am doing my best to identify the varieties correctly but it is a lot of hit and miss - if there are any plant experts feel free to correct me :)