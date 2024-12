Jan Garden 8

Single dahlias have a daisy-like form with a single layer of broad petals that overlap around a central disc. The disc flowers have up to three rows of pollen that are usually yellow or orange.

No need to comment I am posting the blooms and foliage of various plants in our garden as record for myself.

I am doing my best to identify the varieties correctly but it is a lot of hit and miss - if there are any plant experts feel free to correct me :)