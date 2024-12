Jan Garden 11

Isotoma axillaris, also known as the Australian Harebell, is a native Australian plant found in New South Wales, Victoria, and south-eastern Queensland.

No need to comment I am posting the blooms and foliage of various plants in our garden as a record for myself.

I am doing my best to identify the varieties correctly but it is a lot of hit and miss - if there are any plant experts feel free to correct me :)