Jan Garden 28
63 / 365

Jan Garden 28

Euphorbia greenwayi is a mounding spurge native to Tanzania.

No need to comment I am posting the blooms and foliage of various plants in our garden as a record for myself.
24th January 2024
28th January 2024

Annie D

Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting structure and colour - those prickles are something !!
December 17th, 2024  
