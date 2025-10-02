Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
Get Pushed 687
For Get Pushed Jackie said "you haven't shown us How Your Garden Grows since January 2024. How about an artistic update???"
The leptospermum is in flower so I thought I'd have a faff.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
6
2
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
7320
photos
173
followers
103
following
Tags
anniedgetpushed
,
get-pushed-687
Annie D
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
for your challenge :)
October 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous flower and faffing!
October 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that is so good!
October 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb faffing !
October 2nd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely faffing. I also love the Leptospermum flower.
October 2nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2025
