Get Pushed 687 by annied
67 / 365

Get Pushed 687

For Get Pushed Jackie said "you haven't shown us How Your Garden Grows since January 2024. How about an artistic update???"
The leptospermum is in flower so I thought I'd have a faff.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Annie D ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond for your challenge :)
October 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous flower and faffing!
October 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that is so good!
October 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb faffing !
October 2nd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely faffing. I also love the Leptospermum flower.
October 2nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2025  
